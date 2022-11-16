Martin Investment Management LLC Has $27.16 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 7.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 83,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.