Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,010.90. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,813.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,924.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

