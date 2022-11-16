Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

MMC stock opened at $163.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

