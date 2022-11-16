Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,656. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

