Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 700,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

FINM opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

