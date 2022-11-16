Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $376,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

