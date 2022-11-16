Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 979,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,577. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.