Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,258.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.17.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

