Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 10.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 264,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,793,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

