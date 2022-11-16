Manifold Finance Price Up 11.3% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.52 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $14.61 or 0.00088263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

