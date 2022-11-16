Manifold Finance Price Reaches $14.91 on Major Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $14.91 or 0.00088246 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $1.86 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

