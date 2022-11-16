MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the third quarter worth about $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 90,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

