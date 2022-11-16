MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MAG opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 192.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MAG Silver by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in MAG Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

