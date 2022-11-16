Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Trading 0.8% Higher

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.24. 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

