Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 7.2%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 178,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,917,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

