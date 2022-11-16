Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $70,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

