Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 81,147 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,215,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $79,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,202,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,528,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 120,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,144,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NYSE KW opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

