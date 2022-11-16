Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,193 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $47,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.