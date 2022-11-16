Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 287,602 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,602 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

C opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

