Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,603 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.