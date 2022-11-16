Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 46,222 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $61,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 33.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,034 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 785.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.