Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $74,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $35,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.