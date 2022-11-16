Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.48% of Alcoa worth $39,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of AA opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

