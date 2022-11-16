Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $67,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE GIL opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

