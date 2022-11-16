Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $353.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.73. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

