Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 54,700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22.

