Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 33,468 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $65,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

