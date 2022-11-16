Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.90. 13,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,048,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

