Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 53 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

