Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EHI opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

