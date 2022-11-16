Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

