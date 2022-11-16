Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 4,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 1,584.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

