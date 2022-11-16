LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 180,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

