Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.89 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average is $192.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

