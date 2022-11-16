Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.26.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
NYSE LOW traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. 313,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies
In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.