Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $214,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $9.67 on Wednesday, reaching $218.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

