Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Shares of LPX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. 13,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,994. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

