Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 497,467 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 87.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 1,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 420.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 2,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 500.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,545,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,180 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,455,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 258,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 686,682 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

