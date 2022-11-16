Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Down 10%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 181,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Logiq Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Logiq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.