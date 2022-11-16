Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

