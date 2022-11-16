Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. National Pension Service lifted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,151 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Loews Announces Dividend

NYSE L traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. 772,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

