Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

