Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.83

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.83 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 43.97 ($0.52). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 43.61 ($0.51), with a volume of 67,920,368 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.82. The company has a market cap of £29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($159,034.55). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($77,555.82).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

