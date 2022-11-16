Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Lixte Biotechnology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 14,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Insider Activity at Lixte Biotechnology

In related news, Director Rene Bernards acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

About Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

