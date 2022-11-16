Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 307,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 62,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOKM. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 513,387 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

