Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises 7.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned approximately 2.47% of Lithium Americas worth $66,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

LAC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 70,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,508. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

