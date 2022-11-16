Litecoin Market Cap Hits $4.11 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.11 billion and $581.70 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $57.36 or 0.00346415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 14% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023358 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018217 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,627,006 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
