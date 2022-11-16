Litecoin Cash Price Up 3.4% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $319.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,384,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,349,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00229128 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $248.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
