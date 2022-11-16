Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $103.41 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00004431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005919 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005416 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,976,714 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

