Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 74,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

